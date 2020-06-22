Spineless bishops have always been a problem for the Church

Today is the Feast of Sts. More and Fisher, two of the Martyrs killed by the tyrant Henry. Thomas More wasn't killed for any idea as nebulous as religious freedom, Thomas was killed as a martyr who dies defending the truth of Mother Church.
John Cardinal Fisher, on the other hand wasn't just martyred for the Faith by Henry but, by his brother Bishops who remained silent because they loved power in the world more than they loved Christ.
Clicks46
- Report
Social networks
Ss John Fisher, Bishop, and Sir Thomas More, Martyrs, pray for us.