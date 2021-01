Unpackbar! So belasten Impfskeptiker unser Gesundheitssystem.Mehr zum Volksbegehren: bmi.gv.at/411/ 1. Zulassungsstudie Pfizer/Biontech2. Peter Doshi, British Medical Journal:95% Carl Zimmer, 2 Companies Say Their Vaccines Are 95% Effective. What Does That Mean?, The New York Times, 20.November 2020, nytimes.com/…ovid-vaccine-95-effective.html 3. GVK4. VIOXX5. Merck6. ots.at/…assung-fuer-covid-19-impfstoff 7. welt.de/…n-im-Schnitt-82-Jahre-alt.html Aufgrund der Zeichenbeschränkung nur Auszüge:8. Darmflora, Mikrobiom und Covid-19:The intestinal and oral microbiomes are robust predictors of COVID-19 severity the main predictor of COVID-19 related fatality.The gut microbiome: an under-recognised contributor to the COVID-19 pandemic?COVID-19 and the gut microbiome: more than a gut feeling9. Vitamin D:10. Glutathion:Endogenous Deficiency of Glutathione as the Most Likely Cause of Serious Manifestations and Death in COVID-19 Patients misuse.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/error/abuse.shtml Could glutathione depletion be the Trojan horse of COVID-19 mortality? misuse.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/error/abuse.shtml The potential link between inherited G6PD deficiency, oxidative stress, and vitamin D deficiency and the racial inequities in mortality associated with COVID-19, misuse.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/error/abuse.shtml Role of Oxidative Stress on SARS-CoV (SARS) and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection: A Review misuse.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/error/abuse.shtml 11. Zink:Zinc against COVID-19? Symptom surveillance and deficiency risk groupsThe Potential Impact of Zinc Supplementation on COVID-19 Pathogenesis12.MelatoninMelatonin Inhibits COVID-19-induced Cytokine Storm by Reversing Aerobic Glycolysis in Immune Cells: A Mechanistic AnalysisCan Melatonin Be a Potential “Silver Bullet” in Treating COVID-19 Patients? mdpi.com/2079-9721/8/4/44 Role of melatonin in the treatment of COVID-19; as an adjuvant through cluster differentiation 147 (CD147) misuse.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/error/abuse.shtml Melatonin potentials against viral infections including COVID-19: Current evidence and new findings, misuse.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/error/abuse.shtml 13 2. Dosis / LipidnanopartikelBericht einer KrankenschwesterLipidnanopartikel:A Novel Amino Lipid Series for mRNA Delivery: Improved Endosomal Escape and Sustained Pharmacology and Safety in Non-human PrimatesWhy do lipid-containing mRNA vaccines make you feel sick?Public needs to prep for vaccine side effects14.ADE – antibody dependent enhancementImmunization with SARS coronavirus vaccines leads to pulmonary immunopathology on challenge with the SARS virusAntibody-dependent enhancement of coronavirus