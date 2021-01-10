Clicks7
Unpackbar! So belasten Impfskeptiker unser Gesundheitssystem. Mehr zum Volksbegehren: bmi.gv.at/411/ 1. Zulassungsstudie Pfizer/Biontech fda.gov/media/144245/download 2. Peter Doshi, British Medi…More
Unpackbar! So belasten Impfskeptiker unser Gesundheitssystem.
Mehr zum Volksbegehren: bmi.gv.at/411/
1. Zulassungsstudie Pfizer/Biontech
fda.gov/media/144245/download
2. Peter Doshi, British Medical Journal:
blogs.bmj.com/…more-details-and-the-raw-data/
bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m4037
95% Carl Zimmer, 2 Companies Say Their Vaccines Are 95% Effective. What Does That Mean?, The New York Times, 20.November 2020, nytimes.com/…ovid-vaccine-95-effective.html
3. GVK
deutsche-apotheker-zeitung.de/…ommen-der-eu-mit-indien-stockt
4. VIOXX
focus.de/…te-todesfaelle_aid_295482.html
5. Merck
courthousenews.com/…erck-lied-about-mumps-vaccine/
reuters.com/…-lawsuit-idUSL1N0YQ0W820150604
6. ots.at/…assung-fuer-covid-19-impfstoff
7. welt.de/…n-im-Schnitt-82-Jahre-alt.html
Aufgrund der Zeichenbeschränkung nur Auszüge:
8. Darmflora, Mikrobiom und Covid-19:
The intestinal and oral microbiomes are robust predictors of COVID-19 severity the main predictor of COVID-19 related fatality.
medrxiv.org/…2021.01.05.20249061v1.full.pdf
The gut microbiome: an under-recognised contributor to the COVID-19 pandemic?
misuse.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/error/abuse.shtml
COVID-19 and the gut microbiome: more than a gut feeling
misuse.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/error/abuse.shtml
9. Vitamin D:
misuse.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/error/abuse.shtml
jamanetwork.com/…etworkopen/fullarticle/2770157
misuse.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/error/abuse.shtml
researchsquare.com/article/rs-21211/v1
misuse.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/error/abuse.shtml
10. Glutathion:
Endogenous Deficiency of Glutathione as the Most Likely Cause of Serious Manifestations and Death in COVID-19 Patients misuse.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/error/abuse.shtml
Could glutathione depletion be the Trojan horse of COVID-19 mortality? misuse.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/error/abuse.shtml
The potential link between inherited G6PD deficiency, oxidative stress, and vitamin D deficiency and the racial inequities in mortality associated with COVID-19, misuse.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/error/abuse.shtml
Role of Oxidative Stress on SARS-CoV (SARS) and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection: A Reviewmisuse.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/error/abuse.shtml
11. Zink:
Zinc against COVID-19? Symptom surveillance and deficiency risk groups
misuse.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/error/abuse.shtml
The Potential Impact of Zinc Supplementation on COVID-19 Pathogenesis
misuse.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/error/abuse.shtml
12.
Melatonin
Melatonin Inhibits COVID-19-induced Cytokine Storm by Reversing Aerobic Glycolysis in Immune Cells: A Mechanistic Analysis
misuse.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/error/abuse.shtml
Can Melatonin Be a Potential “Silver Bullet” in Treating COVID-19 Patients? mdpi.com/2079-9721/8/4/44
Role of melatonin in the treatment of COVID-19; as an adjuvant through cluster differentiation 147 (CD147) misuse.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/error/abuse.shtml
Melatonin potentials against viral infections including COVID-19: Current evidence and new findings, misuse.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/error/abuse.shtml
13 2. Dosis / Lipidnanopartikel
Bericht einer Krankenschwester
jamanetwork.com/…almedicine/fullarticle/2773790
Lipidnanopartikel:
A Novel Amino Lipid Series for mRNA Delivery: Improved Endosomal Escape and Sustained Pharmacology and Safety in Non-human Primates
misuse.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/error/abuse.shtml
Why do lipid-containing mRNA vaccines make you feel sick?
informedchoicewa.org/…a-vaccines-make-you-feel-sick/
Public needs to prep for vaccine side effects
science.sciencemag.org/content/370/6520/1022.full
14.
ADE – antibody dependent enhancement
Immunization with SARS coronavirus vaccines leads to pulmonary immunopathology on challenge with the SARS virus
misuse.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/error/abuse.shtml
Antibody-dependent enhancement of coronavirus
sciencedirect.com/…/article/pii/S1201971220307311
