Government-Sponsored Fetal Experimentation at the University of Pittsburgh and Planned Parenthood.





FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NEW VIDEO EXPOSES GOVERNMENT-SPONSORED TRAFFICKING OF ABORTED BABIES AT PITT WITH PLANNED PARENTHOOD

Tomorrow, David Daleiden of The Center for Medical Progress Will Testify About Fetal Experimentation Before Pennsylvania House Committee on Health



Contact: David Daleiden, media@centerformedicalprogress.org, 949.734.0859



PITTSBURGH, May 3--The Center for Medical Progress released a detailed new video today documenting shocking government-sponsored experiments on aborted human fetuses at the University of Pittsburgh, and the local Planned Parenthood’s participation in the fetus trafficking.



Publicly available information demonstrates that Pitt hosts some of the most barbaric experiments carried out on aborted human infants, including scalping 5-month-old aborted fetuses to stitch onto lab rats, exporting fetal kidneys across the country, and killing infants delivered alive for liver harvesting--funded by U.S. taxpayers via the National Institutes of Health, and in particular Dr. Anthony Fauci’s NIAID office.



Local Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania abortion providers supply the aborted fetuses, while Pitt sponsors the local Planned Parenthood’s operations, in what looks like an illegal Quid Pro Quo for fetal body parts, forbidden by 42 U.S. Code 289g-2 and 18 Pennsylvania Statutes 3216. Pennsylvania law also makes it a felony to experiment on a living fetus or to fail to provide immediate medical care to an infant born alive.



Tomorrow, David Daleiden, founder and chief executive of the Center for Medical Progress, will testify at the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Health Committee hearing on “Fetal Experimentation”, where he will discuss the fetal trafficking at the University of Pittsburgh and Planned Parenthood Western Pennsylvania. The University of Pittsburgh’s Dean of the School of Medicine, Dr. Anantha Shekhar, is also expected to testify.



Who:

-The University of Pittsburgh, Planned Parenthood, CMP, and David Daleiden



What:

-CMP releases new video: “Government-Sponsored Fetal Experimentation at the University of Pittsburgh and Planned Parenthood”

-Daleiden testifies before Pennsylvania House Health Committee hearing: “Fetal Experimentation”



When:

-Video Release: Today, Monday May 3, 8:00 a.m. Eastern

-Testimony: Tuesday, May 4; 8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Eastern



Where:

-Video:

-Testimony:



David Daleiden is available for further comment or interviews today and anytime after Tuesday’s testimony. Please email media@centerformedicalprogress.org or call 949.734.0859.



###



Watch the new video here:



