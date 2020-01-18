Archbishop Viganò's First Public Appearance - Prays In Munich For Germany

Among those present at the event was retired apostolic nuncio to the United States and whistleblower Archbishop Carlo Viganò, making his first public appearance since he went into hiding after … More

Among those present at the event was retired apostolic nuncio to the United States and whistleblower Archbishop Carlo Viganò, making his first public appearance since he went into hiding after issuing his scathing testimony in criticism of recent Church leadership in August 2018.