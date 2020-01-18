Clicks666
Archbishop Viganò's First Public Appearance - Prays In Munich For Germany
Among those present at the event was retired apostolic nuncio to the United States and whistleblower Archbishop Carlo Viganò, making his first public appearance since he went into hiding after …More
Among those present at the event was retired apostolic nuncio to the United States and whistleblower Archbishop Carlo Viganò, making his first public appearance since he went into hiding after issuing his scathing testimony in criticism of recent Church leadership in August 2018.
Well done GTV what a scoop. Friends who were in Munich today who took part, didn’t fail to notice that it was here near the Feldherrnhalle where Herr Hitler arranged a putsch in a beer hall in 1923
We are right behind Your excellency. Pity, when you actually had some power and authority you too chose to be a silent accomplice. But, better late than never as they say. So, well done.
God bless Archbishop Viganò
