Clicks751

Priest with suggestive dancing in Philippines

Tesa
4
During Mass
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

DEFENSA DE LA FE
IT IS TAGLE’S TEACHINGS. SO ARE AMORIS LAETITIA IN ALL PHILIPINES CREATING SACRILEGES EVERY MINUTE. ALL IS TAGLES FAULT
  • Report
charisma
Disgusting.
  • Report
St Cuthbert Mayne
whats he suggesting?
  • Report
johnandannette
More "fruits" of vatican II ?????
  • Report
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up