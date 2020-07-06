Zen: Cardinal Parolin Is Murdering The Chinese Church

Cardinal Joseph Zen has recalled the publication of the Vatican June 28, 2019 Pastoral guidelines for China.
On OldYosef.hkdavc.com (July 6), he writes that the document oddly bears no signature. Thus, Zen asked then Prefect of the Congregation for Evangelization, Cardinal Filoni, “Did you refuse to sign the document?” He answered, “Nobody asked me to sign.”
He asked the Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith: “Have you seen the document before it was issued?” The answer, “Now everything about China is exclusively in the hands of the Secretary of State.”
During his July 3 2019 meeting with Francis, Zen addressed the guidelines and Francis promised to "look into the matter.” Then he showed Zen off to the door. Yet, Zen writes that Francis showed him during the meeting “much affection,” so he suspects that he is manipulated by Secretary of State Pietro Parolin.
A whole year later, Zen still heard no word from Francis. He accuses Parolin for calling the situation “the beginning of the journey” which for Zen is “the end of degradation.” He writes that “with the 'Pastoral Guidelines' Parolin served the last blow to murder the Church in China.”
According to Zen, Parolin encourages underground Catholics to join the Communist Patriotic Association, allows the government to confiscate the underground churches and prevents the priests from saying Mass in their private homes.
He predicts that “since the Holy See will appoint no more bishops in the underground, the community will die by natural death.”
Regarding Hong Kong, Cardinal Zen is prepared to suffer arrest and trials under the new Hong Kong Security Law.
