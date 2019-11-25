Cardinal Marx: Religion Is "Revolution"

Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx, Germany, is "not comforted" by United Nations statistics according to which 85 percent of mankind are religious.
Therefore, he warned in a homily in Tuntenhausen (November 24) [like haters of religion] that religion can be used to foster hatred.
Moreover, religion should, according to Marx, not be exhaust itself by doing what always has been done. Rather, “Religion is revolution, therefore one cannot craft God according to one’s own conceptions” [as the German bishops do].
Cardinal Robert Sarah says regularly that "those who loudly announce revolutions are false prophets”.
Picture: Reinhard Marx, © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsDohzvgifye
