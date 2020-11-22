Guatemala Congress burned Guillotine setup for Giammattei Nov 21st 2020 3 clip compilation of what's happening on november 21st 2020 in Guatemala. People dissatisfied with governement decisions and … More

3 clip compilation of what's happening on november 21st 2020 in Guatemala. People dissatisfied with governement decisions and corruption and greed. the usual. Also, Bitcoin & company are at a very high price right now :) Maybe its time to ditch the banks cartels - for real money, digital assets, based on public blockchain technology, not private corporation decisions... Don't buy the top...