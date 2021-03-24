Clicks10
Bishop Schneider explains why Christians must never take abortion-tainted COVID vaccine. Sign up for our Video News email list, so you don’t miss any episodes or other LifeSite videos: lifesitenews.…More
Bishop Schneider explains why Christians must never take abortion-tainted COVID vaccine.
Sign up for our Video News email list, so you don’t miss any episodes or other LifeSite videos: lifesitenews.us1.list-manage.com/…561a81f1ee4736a3&id=747195aa73
Bishop Schneider joins John-Henry Westen on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show to discuss the immorality of vaccines connected to aborted baby cells, whether inside the vaccine itself or used during the testing stages. Read more: lifesitenews.com/…orce-cooperation-with-abortion
Schneider recently wrote a letter condemning the unethical, immoral abortion-tainted vaccines, together with fellow Catholic clergy, Cardinal Pujats, Bishop Strickland, and others: lifesitenews.com/…ved-from-aborted-human-fetuses
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: give.lifesitenews.com
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe
Follow John-Henry on social media
Facebook: facebook.com/login/web/
Twitter: twitter.com/jhwesten
Follow LifeSite on social media
Facebook: facebook.com/login/web/
Twitter: twitter.com/lifesite
Parler: parler.com/profile/LifeSiteNews
Sign up for our Video News email list, so you don’t miss any episodes or other LifeSite videos: lifesitenews.us1.list-manage.com/…561a81f1ee4736a3&id=747195aa73
Bishop Schneider joins John-Henry Westen on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show to discuss the immorality of vaccines connected to aborted baby cells, whether inside the vaccine itself or used during the testing stages. Read more: lifesitenews.com/…orce-cooperation-with-abortion
Schneider recently wrote a letter condemning the unethical, immoral abortion-tainted vaccines, together with fellow Catholic clergy, Cardinal Pujats, Bishop Strickland, and others: lifesitenews.com/…ved-from-aborted-human-fetuses
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: give.lifesitenews.com
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe
Follow John-Henry on social media
Facebook: facebook.com/login/web/
Twitter: twitter.com/jhwesten
Follow LifeSite on social media
Facebook: facebook.com/login/web/
Twitter: twitter.com/lifesite
Parler: parler.com/profile/LifeSiteNews