Vandalism at St. Therese Catholic Church

KATC on Jan 8 2020Photo by: Abbeville MeridionalA statue outside St. Therese Catholic Church in Abbeville was vandalized last weekend with black spray paint, according to the Abbeville Police Department.Officers responded to a complaint at the church on N. Leonard Street on Saturday, January 4."Vandals came and defaced our statue of Mother Therese. It's sad that it's not a random act of graffiti that some kids did. These are cult paintings, satanic cult, 666, an upside down cross," said Trustee John T. Landry.