Vandalism at St. Therese Catholic Church
KATC on Jan 8 2020
By: KATC News
Photo by: Abbeville Meridional
A statue outside St. Therese Catholic Church in Abbeville was vandalized last weekend with black spray paint, according to the Abbeville Police Department.
Officers responded to a complaint at the church on N. Leonard Street on Saturday, January 4.
"Vandals came and defaced our statue of Mother Therese. It's sad that it's not a random act of graffiti that some kids did. These are cult paintings, satanic cult, 666, an upside down cross," said Trustee John T. Landry.
If a babykilling abortion mill is vandalized, every government agency will put all their resources to find and prosecute the person, if a church is vandalized, ho-hum from the authorities.
