Over a Hundred Migrants Die in a Shipwreck in the Mediterranean Sea | EWTN News Nightly More than a hundred migrants died in a shipwreck last week in the Mediterranean Sea. According to an independen… More





More than a hundred migrants died in a shipwreck last week in the Mediterranean Sea. According to an independent rescue group, the rubber boat was initially carrying 130 people from Libya to Europe. No survivors were found. Reports say that more than 350 people have drowned at sea this year. Monica Attias, Coordinator of the Humanitarian Corridors from Greece for the Community of Sant'Egidio, joins to share what Pope Francis said as he prayed yesterday for the migrants who died. Attias tells us about these journeys at sea and why they are so dangerous. She discusses how her organization is helping. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Over a Hundred Migrants Die in a Shipwreck in the Mediterranean Sea | EWTN News NightlyMore than a hundred migrants died in a shipwreck last week in the Mediterranean Sea. According to an independent rescue group, the rubber boat was initially carrying 130 people from Libya to Europe. No survivors were found. Reports say that more than 350 people have drowned at sea this year. Monica Attias, Coordinator of the Humanitarian Corridors from Greece for the Community of Sant'Egidio, joins to share what Pope Francis said as he prayed yesterday for the migrants who died. Attias tells us about these journeys at sea and why they are so dangerous. She discusses how her organization is helping. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly