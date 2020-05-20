The Passion of Saint Joan of Arc - Trailer

Hmtv HM Television presents the trailer of The Passion of Saint Joan of Arc, a documentary to be released on the centennial of the canonization of the Maid of Orleans (May 16, 1920). This brave … More

Hmtv HM Television presents the trailer of The Passion of Saint Joan of Arc, a documentary to be released on the centennial of the canonization of the Maid of Orleans (May 16, 1920). This brave young woman with a unique mission reminds us just how important it is that Jesus Christ be the King of our nation, of the entire world, and of our hearts. She carried out her mission in absolute fidelity and confidence in God’s will, revealed to her by her “voices”. Hers is not a life of mere heroism, but rather a model of holiness, of complete surrender to God’s will to the point of sacrificing her own life at only 19 years of age. The Passion of Saint Joan of Arc is presented by Javier Paredes, Professor of Modern History. The documentary also features contributions from: His Excellency Marc Aillet, Bishop of Bayonne (France); Sr. Marie de la Sagesse, author of “Santa Juana de Arco. Virgen, Reina, Mártir”; Alain Olivier, President of the Our Lady of Bermont Association (France); Philippe de Villiers, Founder of “Puy du Fou” Theme Park; Margarita Torres, Professor of Medieval History; Fr. Jacques Olivier, Author of Prophéties et prédictions de Jeanne d’Arc; Jorge Fernández, Former Internal Affairs Minister (Spain); Jacques Tremolet de Villers, Lawyer and author of Jeanna D’Arc: le procès de Rouen.