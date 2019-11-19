Clicks50
Rising || Franciscan Friars of the Renewal (ft. Fr. Tansi, CFR)
Lyrics (For chords email-renewalinmotion@gmail.com): I believe there's a morning not followed by night When all the blind that are calling will be given new sight I believe that all children who come to You Christ Are free cos You heal them, You hear all our cries I believe in Your Love I believe in Your Love And that You heal all the fallen And with You we're rising I believe in Your mercy, like oceans it flows For all who are thirsty, for all our sorrows I believe we'll rise higher with hearts made low And that Your heart is a fire when it's dark and it's cold And it is well with my soul And it is well with my soul And You heal all the fallen And with You we're rising I believe in Your Love I believe in Your Love And that You heal all the fallen And with You we're rising And You heal all the fallen And with You we're rising