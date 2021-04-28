CDC Announces New Guidance for Fully Vaccinated Americans Headed Outside | EWTN News Nightly As the nation continues to strive for a new sense of normalcy, the CDC announced updated guidelines … More





As the nation continues to strive for a new sense of normalcy, the CDC announced updated guidelines for fully vaccinated Americans who are headed outdoors. And President Joe Biden delivered a speech to Americans from the north lawn, updating the country on the pandemic. The president says, "The bottom line is clear, if you're vaccinated, you can do more things more safely both outdoors as well as indoors." The numbers overall have gotten better; in January, the virus infected nearly 200,000 Americans killing about 3,000 per day. Now, average daily cases are 60,000 and deaths are under 700 per day. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.