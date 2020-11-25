Dr. Jordan Peterson describes his akathisia due to a benzodiazepine taken as prescribed. Professor of psychology and best-selling author, Dr. Jordan Peterson, developed akathisia while taking a … More





Professor of psychology and best-selling author, Dr. Jordan Peterson, developed akathisia while taking a benzodiazepine as prescribed. Sadly, this is not uncommon. He told his story to daughter, Mikhaila, on her video podcast ( Dr. Jordan Peterson describes his akathisia due to a benzodiazepine taken as prescribed.Professor of psychology and best-selling author, Dr. Jordan Peterson, developed akathisia while taking a benzodiazepine as prescribed. Sadly, this is not uncommon. He told his story to daughter, Mikhaila, on her video podcast ( youtube.com/watch?v=GzRbEMzr0k8 ). This is an excerpt.