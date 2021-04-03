The Proclamation of Easter - Exsultet (Lyric video)Consider a gift for our channel : (you can donate as little as 1$ ):----Special thanks to our patrons on Patreon and SubscribeStar who have made this video possible.----Top Patrons: (10 $ or more donation)Darius Oliver, Patricia Blassingame, Randall Flagg, Adam, KiwiStalkLord Funkicus, Hunter Rhoades, Joseph Blain, George SherrattQuaino Manuel, James A Panter, Christophe, Kenneth, Jason HuangAkira: Lovecryption, Sir Gray, Borna Situm Nagy, Peter Hundy, Sham WowPatrick Hewitt, Rafal Jedrasik, Logan Nighthorse,Christopher Delano----About the chant:The Exsultet, sometimes seen as "Exultet" and also referred to as the Praeconium Paschale, is an ancient chant sung during the Easter Vigil. It is traditionally sung by the deacon after the Paschal candle has been lit and the clergy have processed to the altar. The lighted Paschal candle contains a twofold symbolism. First, it represents the pillar of fire that went before the Israelites during their flight from Egypt. Second, it represents Christ, who is the light of the world. The procession likewise has a twofold meaning. It symbolizes the journey of the Israelites out of Egypt, and also the arrival of Christ who is the Savior of the world. The Exsultet sings of this symbolism and recalls for us the history of our salvation; from the fall of Adam, to the events of that first Passover held by Moses and the Israelites, and then finally the events of that last Passover at which Jesus suffered, died, rose from the dead and by which mankind was redeemed. The tone of the hymn is very much one of joy at having received so great a gift as our redemption and eternal life.----This hymn was performed by Alejandro Tobón OCD along with the Gregorian choir of Paris