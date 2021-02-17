Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
Legal
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
Legal
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
14
Return To Tradition
52 minutes ago
On Ash Wednesday, ask yourself if Christ is King. Society has turned its back on Him. It looks like the hierarchy of the Church has as well. Do you treat Him as King?
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Download
Embed
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up