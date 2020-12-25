NSW residents urged to watch out for snakes and spiders as weather warms. News South Wales residents have been urged to watch out for snakes and spiders as warmer weather causes a surge in sightings … More

NSW residents urged to watch out for snakes and spiders as weather warms.



News South Wales residents have been urged to watch out for snakes and spiders as warmer weather causes a surge in sightings of some of our most venomous creatures.



Snake catcher Sean Cade told Sky News 85 per cent of snake bites occur when people try to catch or kill snakes, advising people to call a professional if they need one removed.



“If you don’t do one of those two things you reduce your chances of anything going wrong by 85 per cent,” he said.



“So if you can try and avoid any sort of confrontation with that snake, [it’ll] try and take an escape route if it can”.