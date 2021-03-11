World Over - 2021-03-11 - Full Episode with Raymond Arroyo HARRY CONNICK, JR., award winning singer-songwriter and performer talks about life during lockdown his new album of sacred songs, Alone … More

HARRY CONNICK, JR., award winning singer-songwriter and performer talks about life during lockdown his new album of sacred songs, Alone with My Faith. NINA SHEA, director of The Center for Religious Freedom at The Hudson Institute joins us with a recap of the Pope's visit to Iraq, and an update on the ongoing crackdown on religious freedom by the Communist Chinese government. GARY SINISE, actor & philanthropist discusses the work of his Foundation to help our nation's veterans and first responders.