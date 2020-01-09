"From Concept to Monument: Time and Cost of Construction in the Ancient World", congresso all'University of Oxford

From Concept to Monument: Time and Cost of Construction in the Ancient World

16 al 18 gennaio 2020

University of Ofxord

Javier A. Domingo

Santa Croce

Description



www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/from-concept-to… The conference sets an exclusive focus on modelling the costs of construction over the course of 1,500 years, from Archaic Greece to the early middle ages. Over the last decade, the general interest in building costs and organisational aspects of historical construction has seen a rise in popularity amongst scholars working on pre-modern architecture. Indeed, this seems exactly the right moment to reflect more widely on the methodological propositions and future directions of this particular field of research. By considering both broader issues of methodology and particular case studies, the papers of this conference will facilitate a new debate on the nature of our archaeological evidence. Bringing together established experts in the field and young scholars working on pre-modern architecture, the aim of the conference is to create a platform for discussion and establish a more comprehensive framework of methods and approaches for the future.