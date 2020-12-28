Northern Beaches business owner 'feels shattered' amid NYE lockdowns. Catering By Design owner Karin Slade has spoken to Sky News about how her business has been impacted by the latest restrictions … More

Catering By Design owner Karin Slade has spoken to Sky News about how her business has been impacted by the latest restrictions which have been implemented in a bid to stem the spread of the Northern Beaches' COVID-19 cluster.



On Monday it was announced that stay-at-home lockdown orders will remain in place for the northern zone of the Northern Beaches until January 9, while restrictions are expected to be eased for the southern zone on January 3.



NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the amount of active cases, the number of people in isolation and the still unknown root cause of the outbreak dictated the decision to keep the northern zone in lockdown until January 9.



Ms Slade, whose company is based on the Northern Beaches, said there was a great excitement for the upcoming New Year's events, which have now had to be cancelled.



"We were really excited because we worked hard during COVID to keep the business going, marketing wise," Ms Slade told Sky News on Monday evening.



"I feel shattered because we had four events for the 9th of January and that weekend moving forward and it's all stopped," she said.



"I'm feeling a bit flat right now".