Vatican Monsignor: “I’d probably stop going to Mass”

Monsignor John Kennedy, the head of the discipline section in the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, told Irish.Catholic.com (January 2),“I suppose if I weren’t a priest and if I had a child who were abused, I’d probably stop going to Mass.”He added, “I’d probably stop having anything to do with the Church because I’d say, ’Well, if you can’t look after children, well, why should I believe you?’”Thus, Kennedy openly admitted that he has no use for the Church’s divine foundation and nature, and that he merely uses the Church for the sake of men and, specifically, for the sake of his clerical career.