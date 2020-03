I see that a Russian icon of the “ Inexhaustible Chalice ” has been uploaded on this website. For those wishing to know what the script on the icon means, I thought I would offer a brief explanation. The Greek inscriptions read MP-ΘΥ (Μήτηρ Θεοῦ / Mother of God), and the Russian inscriptions read(Образа пресвятой Богородицы, Неупиваемая Чаша / Image of …

ОБР. ПР. БЧЫ. - НЕУПИВАЕМАЯ ЧАША

Ѻ, Ѿ, H

I see that a Russian icon of the “ Inexhaustible Chalice ” has been uploaded on this website. For those wishing to know what the script on the icon means, I thought I would offer a brief explanation. The Greek inscriptions read MP-ΘΥ (Μήτηρ Θεοῦ / Mother of God), and the Russian inscriptions read(Образа пресвятой Богородицы, Неупиваемая Чаша / Image of the Blessed Virgin Mary - Inexhaustible Chalice); Jesus halo letters read/ I AM.