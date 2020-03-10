Clicks83
“Inexhaustible Chalice”
Combatting the destructive forces of addiction.
I see that a Russian icon of the “Inexhaustible Chalice” has been uploaded on this website. For those wishing to know what the script on the icon means, I thought I would offer a brief explanation. The Greek inscriptions read MP-ΘΥ (Μήτηρ Θεοῦ / Mother of God), and the Russian inscriptions read ОБР. ПР. БЧЫ. - НЕУПИВАЕМАЯ ЧАША (Образа пресвятой Богородицы, Неупиваемая Чаша / Image of the Blessed Virgin Mary - Inexhaustible Chalice); Jesus halo letters read Ѻ, Ѿ, H / I AM.