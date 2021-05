« It is to your advantage that I go away,for if I do not go away, the Advocatewill not come to you. »(John 16, 7)Lord, you always think of us andto what's good for us.Your Spirit of love passes through our heartto keep us alive ...Your Spirit of love is Life, and Eternal Life!Thank you for welcoming this Ocean of love within us,because by ourselves we can do nothing.Oh! You love us so much!(L.C.)