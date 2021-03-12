Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-03-09 - Listening to God Pt. 9 Fr. Mitch Pacwa explores the personal motivations behind our desire to avoid hell and go to Heaven, why thinking … More

Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-03-09 - Listening to God Pt. 9



Fr. Mitch Pacwa explores the personal motivations behind our desire to avoid hell and go to Heaven, why thinking about hell can help you to be a better person, and why a desire for something good and beautiful is necessary to cooperate with God?s grace.