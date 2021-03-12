Clicks6
Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-03-09 - Listening to God Pt. 9 Fr. Mitch Pacwa explores the personal motivations behind our desire to avoid hell and go to Heaven, why thinking …More
Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-03-09 - Listening to God Pt. 9
Fr. Mitch Pacwa explores the personal motivations behind our desire to avoid hell and go to Heaven, why thinking about hell can help you to be a better person, and why a desire for something good and beautiful is necessary to cooperate with God?s grace.
Fr. Mitch Pacwa explores the personal motivations behind our desire to avoid hell and go to Heaven, why thinking about hell can help you to be a better person, and why a desire for something good and beautiful is necessary to cooperate with God?s grace.