 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Clicks6
Love EWTN
Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-03-09 - Listening to God Pt. 9 Fr. Mitch Pacwa explores the personal motivations behind our desire to avoid hell and go to Heaven, why thinking …More
Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-03-09 - Listening to God Pt. 9

Fr. Mitch Pacwa explores the personal motivations behind our desire to avoid hell and go to Heaven, why thinking about hell can help you to be a better person, and why a desire for something good and beautiful is necessary to cooperate with God?s grace.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up