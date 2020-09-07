Commanding Space: The Story Behind the Space Force

When President Trump announced plans to create a new military service for space in 2018, it took many by surprise. But the idea of creating a Space Force had been simmering behind the scenes for … More

When President Trump announced plans to create a new military service for space in 2018, it took many by surprise. But the idea of creating a Space Force had been simmering behind the scenes for decades. This short documentary looks at the history of the Space Force debate and how it became a top priority for the Trump administration and some members of Congress. Subscribe to our channel: cs.is/2dCfTve CSIS is the world's #1 defense and national security think tank. Visit www.csis.org to find more of our work as we bring bipartisan solutions to the world's greatest challenges. Check out the rest of our videos here: cs.is/2dolqpj Follow CSIS on Twitter: twitter.com/csis On Facebook: www.facebook.com/CSIS.org And on Instagram: www.instagram.com/accounts/login/