37—Jerome, the Curmudgeonly Commentator catholicculture

37—Jerome, the Curmudgeonly Commentator

Jerome is renowned for his biblical studies and translations, The Church invokes him as Doctor, Father, and Saint. Yet he is just as famous for his curmudgeonly character. He clashed with Augustine and Rufinus, disdained Ambrose and Chrysostom. His insults stand with the best of Mark Twain and Groucho Marx. He is often depicted angry in works of art, and the poet Phyllis McGinley said: “He wasn’t a plaster sort of saint.” Links Justin McClain’s splendid collection, The Quotable Saint Jerome,

