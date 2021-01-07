Clicks848
January 8 B. Eurosia Fabris/Mamma Rosa. Blessed Eurosia Fabris (September 27, 1866 – January 8, 1932), also known as Mamma Rosa, was best known to Catholics as a model of holiness in the daily …More
January 8 B. Eurosia Fabris/Mamma Rosa.
Blessed Eurosia Fabris (September 27, 1866 – January 8, 1932), also known as Mamma Rosa, was best known to Catholics as a model of holiness in the daily life of a Catholic family. She gained some attention outside of the Catholic community in 2005 when the Vatican started her on the process of canonization. Some people have quipped that she might even become the "patron saint of large families" because she had eleven children (two were adopted).[2]
Pope Pius XII wished that Mamma Rosa's life were better known among all Christian families, and she was proclaimed Venerable on July 7, 2003 by Pope John Paul II. In 2004, a miracle was officially recognized by the Catholic Church as having come through her intervention; she is said to have healed a sick woman thought by doctors to be beyond recovery. On February 7, 2005, the process of canonization was initiated at the Diocesan curia of Padova, after some initial difficulties promoting the cause. She was promoted in November 2005 to the status of Blessed, the next step on the path to Sainthood.[4]
Sainthood beckons for 'Mamma Rosa' as Vatican calls for larger families 07 Nov 2005
An Italian farmer's wife who brought up 12 children was beatified at Vicenza Cathedral in northern Italy yesterday amid a Vatican campaign to encourage larger families.
Even non-believers in the village of Marola where Eurosia Fabris (1866-1932) spent most of her life probably called her a saint.
She took care of two orphans, which she continued after marrying and having nine children of her own, as well as leaving her home open to others, gaining her the nickname Mamma Rosa.
The beatification followed Pope Benedict XVI's granting of an audience to 2,500 parents and children of Italian families with six or more children last week.
At the occasion, the new Pope called on governments to adopt policies to encourage larger families.
The ceremony in Vicenza was presided over by Cardinal Jose Maria Saraiva Martins, the head of the Vatican office which oversees the process for becoming a saint, of which beatification is the penultimate step.
He said Fabris "was comforting proof" that sainthood can also be achieved in the daily drudgery of life and praised the woman for "the sweetness of her motherhood".
So many of Fabris's descendants came to the beatification ceremony there was not enough room for them inside Vicenza's gothic cathedral.
Most had to watch the proceedings on a video screen in a nearby hall, moved from the piazza because of heavy rain.
Anita Casonato, 83, who claims to be a beneficiary of a miracle by Fabris after she was saved from a critical illness 60 years ago, had a seat inside the cathedral.
Here family were told to pray to "Mamma Rosa" by Father Giuseppe Barban, one of Fabris's sons, who rang the church bells declaring a miracle when Mrs Casonato recovered.
Two of Fabris's other sons also became priests.
"With everything I went through, the fact I survived means Mamma Rosa wanted to keep me alive because I was to be the living testimony to her saintliness. It has been a privilege," Mrs Casonato told the Giornale di Vicenza.
In a bid to emphasise Fabris's secularity, the artist who painted her portrait for the ceremony at the cathedral added earrings at the last minute, said a local journalist who attended.
If she continues the path to sainthood, she will probably be the first saint to wear them.
The issue of bigger families is of particular importance to Italy which has one of the lowest birth rates in Europe and where 25 per cent of those families with more than four children are immigrants.
The biggest family to visit the Pope last week were the Sanesi family from Prato with 15 children and one on the way.
www.telegraph.co.uk/…/Sainthood-becko…
Abo of Tblisi
Albert of Cashel
Apollinaris the Apologist
Athelm of Canterbury
Atticus of Constantinople
Carterius of Caesarea
Edward Waterson
Ergnad of Ulster
Erhard of Regensburg
Eugenian of Autun
Eurosia Fabris
Frodobert of Troyes
Garibaldus of Regensburg
Gudule of Brussels
Helladius
Julian of Beauvais
Lawrence Giustiniani
Lucian of Beauvais
Maximian of Beauvais
Maximus of Pavia
Nathalan of Aberdeen
Patiens of Metz
Pega of Peakirk
Severinus of Noricum
Theophilus the Martyr
Thorfinn
Wulsin of Sherborne
—
Martyrs of Greece - 9 saints
Martyrs of Terni - 4 saints
—
Adèle de Messines
Afflinus
Agathon of Skete
Christian Hosius
Dominique of Carthage
Egemonius of Autun
George of Choziba
Heinrich von Arnsberg
Jacques Corbeau
Leandro
Macarius
Mary of the Cross Giacobella
Patheus
Semajas
Theodora of Chora
saints.sqpn.com/8-january/