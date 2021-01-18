Clicks49
Lisi Sterndorfer
This is fun. "A hard day's night" sung in Latin. (You won’t regret watching)
Cuthbert Mayne
Ahhh this is the same as that Kyle Minogue song ‘Ergo sum fortnuata fortunata fortunata’

youtu.be/XxQ5gOXtMZg?t=0m50s
