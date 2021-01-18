Home
Clicks
49
Lisi Sterndorfer
1
50 minutes ago
This is fun. "A hard day's night" sung in Latin. (You won’t regret watching)
Cuthbert Mayne
19 minutes ago
Ahhh this is the same as that Kyle Minogue song ‘Ergo sum fortnuata fortunata fortunata’
youtu.be/XxQ5gOXtMZg
?t=0m50s
