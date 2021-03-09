EWTN News Nightly | Monday, March 8, 2021 On EWTN News Nightly tonight: Pope Francis is back in Rome, after an apostolic journey to Iraq, where he met religious and political leaders and prayed … More





On EWTN News Nightly tonight: Pope Francis is back in Rome, after an apostolic journey to Iraq, where he met religious and political leaders and prayed for victims of war and persecution. The Holy Father told Iraqi Christians he can see first hand that the Church in Iraq is alive and that Christ is at work. Dr. Maryann Cusimano Love, Associate Professor of International Relations at the Catholic University of America, joins to share what she thought of the Holy Father's trip to Iraq and what stood out to her the most. Meanwhile, at the White House Covid 19 Response Team announced new CDC guidelines that fully vaccinated people can follow as they try to regain some sense of normalcy and get back to their pre-pandemic lives if possible. This as President Joe Biden met with veterans being vaccinated at the DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The Biden administration's COVID relief plan is one step closer to becoming a reality. The $1.9 trillion package passed the Senate over the weekend, along party lines, but it has to clear one more hurdle before it reaches the White House. Research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, Joel Griffith, joins us to talk about this COVID relief bill and addresses concerns regarding it. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: EWTN News Nightly | Monday, March 8, 2021On EWTN News Nightly tonight: Pope Francis is back in Rome, after an apostolic journey to Iraq, where he met religious and political leaders and prayed for victims of war and persecution. The Holy Father told Iraqi Christians he can see first hand that the Church in Iraq is alive and that Christ is at work. Dr. Maryann Cusimano Love, Associate Professor of International Relations at the Catholic University of America, joins to share what she thought of the Holy Father's trip to Iraq and what stood out to her the most. Meanwhile, at the White House Covid 19 Response Team announced new CDC guidelines that fully vaccinated people can follow as they try to regain some sense of normalcy and get back to their pre-pandemic lives if possible. This as President Joe Biden met with veterans being vaccinated at the DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The Biden administration's COVID relief plan is one step closer to becoming a reality. The $1.9 trillion package passed the Senate over the weekend, along party lines, but it has to clear one more hurdle before it reaches the White House. Research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, Joel Griffith, joins us to talk about this COVID relief bill and addresses concerns regarding it. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly