Historias grandes, ojos pequeños: David Beriain at TEDxUniversidad de Navarra Killed in Burkina Faso 4 days ago. In this inspiring talk, well-known Spanish war correspondent David Beriain, tells us

Killed in Burkina Faso 4 days ago.



In this inspiring talk, well-known Spanish war correspondent David Beriain, tells us how the most amazing story he has ever reported was far away from any gunfire. An apparently ordinary job for this journalist, clearly below his expertise, turned out to be one of his most life-changing experiences. In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized.* (*Subject to certain rules and regulations)

David Beriain was an old school reporter. His professional commitment made him a world-class journalist, but he never forgot his beginnings. Neither from his homeland, Artajona, nor from the



University of Navarra

