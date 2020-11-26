WINESKINS 11 29 20 Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Sr. Diane Bergant from Catholic Theological Union in Chicago; Lou Jacquet talks about St. Andrew, Apostle; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Deacon Chad Johnson; … More

Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Sr. Diane Bergant from Catholic Theological Union in Chicago; Lou Jacquet talks about St. Andrew, Apostle; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Deacon Chad Johnson; music from the CD Behold by David Kauffman from goodforthesoulmusic.com; and, Deacon Ed Laubacher reflects on the readings for the First Sunday of Advent.