MARCH 7, 2011DAILY PRAYER WITH REGNUM CHRISTIPAYBACK TIMEMarch 7, 2011Memorial of Saint Perpetua and Saint Felicity, martyrsFather Edward McIlmail, LCMark 12:1-12Jesus began to speak to the chief priests, the scribes, and theelders in parables. "A man planted a vineyard, put a hedge aroundit, dug a wine press, and built a tower. Then he leased it to tenantfarmers and left on a journey. At the proper time he sent a servantto the tenants to obtain from them some of the produce of thevineyard. But they seized him, beat him, and sent him awayempty-handed. Again he sent them another servant. And that one theybeat over the head and treated shamefully. He sent yet another whomthey killed. So, too, many others; some they beat, others theykilled. He had one other to send, a beloved son. He sent him to themlast of all, thinking, 'They will respect my son.' But those tenantssaid to one another, 'This is the heir. Come, let us kill him, andthe inheritance will be ours.' So they seized him and killed him,and threw him out of the vineyard. What then will the owner of thevineyard do? He will come, put the tenants to death, and give thevineyard to others. Have you not read this scripture passage: Thestone that the builders rejected has become the cornerstone; by theLord has this been done, and it is wonderful in our eyes?" They wereseeking to arrest him, but they feared the crowd, for they realizedthat he had addressed the parable to them. So they left him and wentaway.Introductory Prayer: Lord, I come before you humbly. As one whohas frequently fallen into sin, I am aware of my weakness. Your greatlove, though, assures me that your grace can keep me on the path toholiness.Petition: Lord, let me be open to you and your messages.1. Stand Corrected Being corrected hurts. Being corrected in publichurts even more. And having one's whole way of life corrected —well, that really stings. And so it must have been for the group ofleaders who approached Jesus. Our Lord, in a not-so-subtle way, tellsthem that they are wrong. Wrong about their self-righteousness, wrongabout their narrow reading of Scripture, and wrong about how theythink God works in the world. This blinded them to the Son of Godwhen he came among them. We like to think we would have beendifferent ― we would not have rejected Jesus, we tellourselves. Are we so sure? Aren't we really like the leaders ofJesus' time when we fail to listen to his agents ― a bishop, aparish priest, a legitimate superior? Have I said no to Christlately?2. "Another Servant" God doesn't give up on us after one try. Heoften sends a number of messengers into our lives, to draw us closerto him. Such is the illogic of a Father's love. Where do we miss theclues that God sends us? It could be in something a child says; aline from a homily; an e-mail from a friend in crisis ― theseare the ordinary means God uses to reach out to us. Old Testamentprophets faced rejection by the people of God. Have things changedmuch? Could I be turning a deaf ear to a prophet?3. "This Is the Heir" The tenant farmers don't seem very bright.They murder the son in order to get his inheritance. What fatherwould give an inheritance to someone who killed his son? It doesn'tmake sense. Then again, sin doesn't make sense either. Many times wereject Christ in our life and then wonder why our prayers to God theFather go (seemingly) unanswered. What could we be thinking? Howoften do I offer up a sacrifice or an act of charity for a prayerintention?Conversation with Christ: Let me live up to the demands of myfaith, Lord. Let me realize that my dignity as a Christian demandsthat I try to live a life worthy of my baptism ― that I not besatisfied living like everyone else.Resolution: I will offer up a decade of a rosary for a familymember who is far from the faith.