'Amazing allegations' surface of allegedly corrupt Vatican officials: Bolt

skynewsAustralia on Oct 5 2020 Sky News host Andrew Bolt says amazing allegations have surfaced that allegedly corrupt Vatican officials paid people in Australia to get Cardinal Pell accused of child sex abuse. It comes as a senior Catholic cardinal has been accused of using Vatican funds to influence the now overturned child sex abuse conviction of Cardinal George Pell. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu was last month sacked from his position at the helm of the Holy See’s department responsible for making saints, as Vatican investigators probed his spending record. Today, fresh allegations have surfaced in Italian papers, La Repubblica and Corriere della Sera, accusing Cardinal Becciu of wiring $1.1 million to contacts in Australia to influence the Pell trial. The allegations, according to the Times of London, centre around a feud between the two senior cardinals stemming from Cardinal Pell’s attempts to stamp out “opaque accounting”. Mr Bolt said while Cardinal Becciu "is an enemy of George Pell". Mr Bolt reiterated "I cannot be sure at all that these claims of payoffs from the Vatican to frame George Pell are true".