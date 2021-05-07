Pope Francis and Dr. Anthony Fauci to Speak at Conference Hosted by the Vatican | EWTN News Nightly The Vatican is hosting an international conference on the relationship between faith and science. … More





The Vatican is hosting an international conference on the relationship between faith and science. The 3 day online event will include speeches by Pope Francis and Dr. Anthony Fauci. This is the fifth conference the Pontifical Council for Culture has organized with the Cura Foundation, an organization dedicated to improving human health. Head of the Science and Faith Department of the Pontifical Council for Culture, Monsignor Tomasz Trafny, joins us to share what the goal of the conference is. Msgr. Tomasz explains what the Vatican's position is on the discussions. He also tells us whether Catholic Church teachings will come up in the discussions and how people have responded.