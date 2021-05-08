EWTN Bookmark - Chuck Neff: The Deal Chuck Neff joins Doug Keck on the EWTN Bookmark set to discuss his newest book, The Deal. “The Deal,” Doug asks Chuck, “is the deal you make with your spouse … More





Chuck Neff joins Doug Keck on the EWTN Bookmark set to discuss his newest book, The Deal. "The Deal," Doug asks Chuck, "is the deal you make with your spouse when you get married, that you will love each other through thick and thin, through children and in-laws, and being in and out of money, and other countless joys and sorrows that a lifetime of living with someone brings. Is that right?" Chuck lays out the reasons he wrote The Deal, the part that God plays in every marriage, whether the couple recognizes Him or not, and the great fulfillment that the sacrament of marriage has for every man and woman who says, "I do." Copies of The Deal are available from ewtnreligiouscatalogue.com