My Abortion Pill Story - Emily I was 17. It was the start of my senior year in high school. I got pregnant but I was too afraid to tell my parents. I told my boyfriend but he said the only choice … More

My Abortion Pill Story - Emily I was 17. It was the start of my senior year in high school. I got pregnant but I was too afraid to tell my parents. I told my boyfriend but he said the only choice was abortion...