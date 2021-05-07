The Simple, Powerful Prayers You Need to Know: “Arrow Prayers” Have you ever heard of arrow prayers? Arrow prayers are part of ancient Church teaching, and are still pretty popular in the Eastern … More





Have you ever heard of arrow prayers?



Arrow prayers are part of ancient Church teaching, and are still pretty popular in the Eastern Church. They’re short little prayers that we throw out to God, and are specific in engaging the present moment, or “piercing” it like an arrow. In a simple sense, they serve in bringing God into the little moments of our lives, and make our ordinary reality extraordinary through grace. Question is, why are they so powerful?



Today, Fr. Mark-Mary explains the concept of arrow prayers, and gives practical examples of incorporating them into our everyday lives.



