EWTN Rome Correspondent Shares a Preview of the Pope's Upcoming Schedule for the Christmas Season Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Christmas at the Vatican will look a little different this … More





Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Christmas at the Vatican will look a little different this year. Current Covid-19 precautionary measures have defined the times and the modalities of social living during the pandemic. Pope Francis' Christmas and New Year calendar is no exception. Therefore, Christmas Night Mass has been anticipated to start at 7:30pm Rome time, with participation in person in all Vatican Christmas and New Year ceremonies being very limited this year. The pope will still have all the regular holiday Masses, including Christmas Eve Mass, the blessing of the Urbi et Orbi on Christmas Day, a special Mass on the 31st and the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, on January 1st. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins to share a preview of Pope Francis' upcoming schedule. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: EWTN Rome Correspondent Shares a Preview of the Pope's Upcoming Schedule for the Christmas SeasonBecause of the coronavirus pandemic, Christmas at the Vatican will look a little different this year. Current Covid-19 precautionary measures have defined the times and the modalities of social living during the pandemic. Pope Francis' Christmas and New Year calendar is no exception. Therefore, Christmas Night Mass has been anticipated to start at 7:30pm Rome time, with participation in person in all Vatican Christmas and New Year ceremonies being very limited this year. The pope will still have all the regular holiday Masses, including Christmas Eve Mass, the blessing of the Urbi et Orbi on Christmas Day, a special Mass on the 31st and the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, on January 1st. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins to share a preview of Pope Francis' upcoming schedule. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly