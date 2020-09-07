Death Of His Brother: Benedict XVI Writes Open Letter

Benedict XVI received about 1,000 letters of condolence after the death of his brother Georg (+ July 1).
Unable to reply to them all due to his painful face infection, he answered with an open thank-you letter dated August 2020 (pictured; source: AdnKronos.com).
Benedict writes that he would "never have imagined“ receiving so many letters of support, saying he was "deeply moved." However, as Cardinal Ratzinger he received daily about two postbacks of letters.
