Florence Cardinal: "One of the Biggest Wounds of My Episcopate"

Next year, nobody will enter his seminary, Florence Cardinal Giuseppe Betori said in a Christmas videoconference with the media."I consider this one of the biggest wounds of my episcopate.” The year after he was appointed to Florence, he ordained seven new priests. This year, there were no ordinations, next year, will be one.According to Betori, this "is a truly tragic situation” but “no less tragic than that of marriages.”Bertori explains that contemporary culture is a culture of the provisional and that the condition of the priest today is “less attractive” than in the past because he finds “less humus” in contemporary society.It has become common among bishops to accuse “culture” and “society” for the consequences of their own mistakes.