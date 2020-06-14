The Tragedy of San Luis Francis forced Bishop Pedro Daniel Martínez Perea of San Luis, Argentina, into retirement on June 9. Martínez is only 64. As a bishop, he has impeccable credentials. But … More

The Tragedy of San Luis



Francis forced Bishop Pedro Daniel Martínez Perea of San Luis, Argentina, into retirement on June 9. Martínez is only 64. As a bishop, he has impeccable credentials. But Francis hated him, because he upheld the Faith in his diocese. Months ago, the Argentinean Caminante-Wanderer.BlogSpot.com announced that Francis’ proverbial mercy would eventually eliminate Martínez. Caminante knows that Martínez didn’t write his resignation. He received an already written note. And he signed it.



A Bishop with the Smell of a Goat



Martínez’ removal aims at destroying San Luis diocese which for almost fifty years escaped the worst of what happened after Vatican II, due to three decent bishops in a row. This will now change. Francis named Bishop Gabriel Barba as Martínez successor. It’s said about Barba that he can read and write and that he has the manners of a truck driver. Caminante calls Barba a Francis bishop, who has the smell of a goat, and will destroy in a few months what took so many years to build.



“ He Cares About Destroying the Liturgy”



A user-comment on Caminante remembers Barba’s First Mass as a priest. He used a wooden chalice and wooden paten. Barba carried the thurible like a bag of potatoes in a supermarket. The comment calls Barba “a jerk,” and says that he doesn't care about the liturgy or if he cares – quote – “he cares about destroying it.”



Barba’s Ideal Priest



In his former diocese Gregorio de Laferrere, Barba was making the lives of Catholic priests who wear a cassock and liked the liturgy, miserable. His showpiece priest worked during the week in a worldly job while his parish was run by some lay people. This priest would leave the ciborium with hosts and lay-people would dispense the hosts. Once they noticed that the priest had consecrated hosts full of worms.



Martínez’ “Many Mistakes”



Bishop Martínez made many – quotation mark – “mistakes”: he refused Communion in the hand, communion for adulterers, women in the sanctuary, and gave hospitality to Catholic religious groups. His brethren bishops were jealous of him. When Bergoglio was still in Buenos Aires, he wanted to send one of his priests as bishop to San Luis, but he failed. Caminante writes that he was looking for revenge. Quote, “A man with a small soul like him waited for the right time to strike and devour the enemy cold.” Caminante calls Bergoglio “spiteful, resentful and vindictive.”



Papolatry Till the End



The Caminante author has known Martínez since 1985. He calls him an intellectual and cultured person with good manners, - quote – “precisely the qualities Francis most detests.” Caminante criticises that Martínez fell into the trap of ultramontanism, a papal supremacism ideology which believes that whatever nonsense a pope does is divinely inspired. In keeping with this, Martínez also asked seminarians, who told him that they love the Old Mass, to leave the seminary.