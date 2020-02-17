Soon There Will Be A Lot of Vacant Positions At the Roman Curia

Prefects older than 77:

Prefects older than 75:

Many positions in the Roman Curia will soon need a replacement for age reasons:Cardinal Giuseppe Bertello, 77, President of the Governatorate of Vatican City State (Francis party)Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, 77, Pontifical Council for Culture (Francis party)Cardinal Beniamino Stella, 78 Congregation for the Clergy (Francis party)Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri, 79, Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops (Francis party)Cardinal Giuseppe Versaldi, 76, Congregation for Catholic Education (Francis party)Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, 76, Congregation for the Oriental Churches (Francis party)Cardinal Angelo Comastri, 76, Fabric of St. Peter (Neoconservative)Cardinal Luis Ladaria, 75, Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (Francis party)Cardinal Marc Ouellet, 75, Congregation for Bishops (Francis party)Cardinal Mauro Piacenza, 75, Apostolic Penitentiary (Neoconservative)Further, Cardinal Robert Sarah (Catholic) will turn 75 in June and can thus be retired without causing a stir.