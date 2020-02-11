The Pachamama Hunter Song

The Pachamama Hunter O come ye all to hear the tale, of the the Pachamama hunter! Fide la la la… For Holy Mary did he act; remember Transpontina! Fide la la la… God forbids idolatry; you cannot serve… More

The Pachamama Hunter O come ye all to hear the tale, of the the Pachamama hunter! Fide la la la…



For Holy Mary did he act; remember Transpontina! Fide la la la…



God forbids idolatry; you cannot serve two ma-sters! Fide la la la…



Through the streets of the Roman Amazon; with an exor-cistic mi-ssion.

Fide la la la…



In the dark church he could see, these ugly Pacha-ma-mas. Fide la la la…



The hunter grabbed them all at once…( SPLASH! )…to hurl into the Ti-ber! Fide la la la…



It was right, it was just, it was good, it was tru-ly an act of repa-ra-tion! Fide la la la…