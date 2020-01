This simply cannot be. There is no right to blaspheme.

Danny Devito mocks Our Lord Jesus Christ and Amazon sells the blasphemy!Amazon.com has Danny Devito Socks with an image of the actor Danny Devito as the Sacred Heart of Jesus for purchase through the vendor, HEYUNZI on its website.Except for the head, everything else looks the same as the Sacred Heart of Jesus.