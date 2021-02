Pope names Gibraltar-born Msgr Mark Miles, 53 – known to many as Francis’ first English translator – as Archbishop and Nuncio to Benin; a lifer in the diplomatic corps, Miles was Holy See’s legate … More

Pope names Gibraltar-born Msgr Mark Miles, 53 – known to many as Francis’ first English translator – as Archbishop and Nuncio to Benin; a lifer in the diplomatic corps, Miles was Holy See’s legate at the DC offices of the Org of American States after helming Stato’s English Desk.