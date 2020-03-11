Lila Rose Responds To Abortion Rally At The Supreme Court

At a recent rally at the Supreme Court, abortion advocates rallied for the killing of children and the rejection of basic safety protections for women. Live Action President, Lila Rose, powerfully … More

At a recent rally at the Supreme Court, abortion advocates rallied for the killing of children and the rejection of basic safety protections for women. Live Action President, Lila Rose, powerfully responds to Busy Phillips, one of the pro-abortion celebrities who spoke during the rally. "It is the antithesis of women's empowerment to say that in order to buy a nice car & a nice house I have to kill my child. How did we get here as a country? These are innocent children - mothers, fathers, and families deserve better"