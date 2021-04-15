Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-04-13 - Listening to God Pt. 14 Fr. Mitch Pacwa begins a discussion on interior discernment and answers questions about how to listen to God speak … More

Fr. Mitch Pacwa begins a discussion on interior discernment and answers questions about how to listen to God speak to our hearts, minds and wills, along with the actual process of discernment of God's will for our lives.