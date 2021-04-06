President Joe Biden's Easter Message Mentions Pope Francis in Push to Vaccinate More Americans President Joe Biden marks Easter and uses the holiday to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated … More





President Joe Biden marks Easter and uses the holiday to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated against coronavirus, saying, "We share the sentiments of Pope Francis who has said that getting vaccinated is a moral obligation." The Holy See tells Catholics if ethical vaccines are not available, then "...it is morally acceptable to receive COVID-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses..." but adds the "...use of such vaccines does not and should not in any way imply that there is a moral endorsement." Pro-life groups say the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was produced from an abortion-derived cell line.