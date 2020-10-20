Empty Words: Melbourne Archbishop Complains

and

Melbourne's Archbishop Peter Comensoli called it “unfair” that coronavirus restrictions in Victoria, Australia, allow for pubs, cafes and restaurants up to forty people inside and seventy outside, while religious gatherings are restricted to twenty people, and must be outdoors.He told 3Aw.com.au that there “seems to be" one set of rules for some things, and a different set of rules for the faithful. Comensoli talked to the government but was never provided reasoning as to why Catholics are treated differently.Comensoli is the man who told journalists that he believed Cardinal Pellhis (lying) accuser.